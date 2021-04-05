Dust before the storm as cold front raced through Northern Utah

You may have noticed that winds picked up his afternoon throughout most of the Great Basin. That was due to a cold front that moved through Eastern Nevada and Northern Utah this afternoon and evening.

It picked up quite a bit of dust along the way, reducing visibility for a few hours. Below you can find a time-lapse video of the dust moving into the Salt Lake Valley:



The dust really picked up around 4 p.m. this afternoon as the cold front was well into Utah by this point. When it was crossing over the Great Salt Lake Desert, winds were around a sustained speed of 30 miles per hour near Wendover on the Utah-Nevada border.

This, plus the dry and warm conditions from this past week, allowed for dirt to be loose enough to blow over towards the Wasatch Front. As winds have died down and some light rain has fallen, it has helped clear our skies once again.

