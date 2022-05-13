SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We are closing out the workweek with dry conditions, a little more sunshine and rebounding temperatures statewide. While we’ve enjoyed a few quick moving systems, a weather pattern shift will welcome in high pressure which brings in a warming trend for the next several days. Skies will have plenty of sunshine through the weekend and each day will be warmer than the last.

We’ll see daytime highs near the low 70s in Salt Lake City, and the 80s return to St. George which is near average for this time of year. The warmth kicks it into a higher gear by Saturday as highs climb above average. Along the Wasatch Front that will result in highs mid 70s Saturday and 80s by Sunday. In St. George, temps will go from the 70s on Friday to the mid 90s by Saturday and possibly upper 90s by Sunday!

While many have been waiting for a substantial warm-up, this pattern is not conducive to battling drought. The newest drought numbers in Utah have pushed another 5% of the state into the Extreme Drought category (second-worst) to 48% total and includes parts of South Central, Southeast, Wasatch Mountains and back, near the Utah/Idaho Stateline and the West Desert.

The rest of the state is under severe drought conditions. As a reminder, the Utah Division of Water Resources (DWR) puts out a weekly lawn watering guide and as of right now, it’s not necessary to water in Northern, Central and West Utah. Water restrictions continue to roll out for the warmer months, so check with your water provider before irrigating.