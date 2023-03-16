SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Dry conditions are settling in following a few isolated showers, but what a storm! The abundance of rain on top of the snowpack, as well as warmer temperatures and higher snow levels, brought about serious flood concerns

A flood watch will hold on until the afternoon for parts of Washington and Kane Counties, while the high river flows like the Virgin and Santa Clara rivers are expected to drop below flood stage yet again. For the latest on flood alerts, click here.

We received an abundance of wet weather from this storm system, with many areas in Northern and Southern Utah picking up more than an inch of precipitation from Tuesday to Wednesday. Mountain snow also stacked up with Brighton Resort picking up 19 inches and Alta getting just over 17 inches from this storm.

Snowpack and the statewide snow-water equivalent (SWE) set a record yesterday. Statewide, we have received 23.2 inches of SWE which places us at an all-time record for statewide SWE on March 15th. A few more storms this month could eye the all-time peak SWE for the state which hits 26.0 inches, so this is definitely something to watch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clearing skies today will give way to more sunshine and by the afternoon, skies will dry out statewide. We’ll close out the workweek with daytime highs about 5-10 degrees below average. We will get sunshine for our St. Patrick’s Day though!

A ridge of high pressure sets up and keeps us dry for the next several days. Temperatures won’t move much this weekend, but we could see some more active weather with some hit-or-miss wet weather potential before even more active weather next week with a chance we see another strong statewide storm by the middle of next week. The potential of another atmospheric river event exists, so stay tuned as we get closer to next week and the official start of Spring!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!