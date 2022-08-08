SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a very mixed bag this last weekend as we saw flood warnings (and some actual flooding) on Saturday and then a very dry and calm Sunday. Like they say in the weather business, when it rains, it pours.

Dry and stable conditions with seasonable temperatures will persist through Monday under the influence of high pressure. But then we’ll start to see some changes as another monsoon surge comes from the south and we’ll see some good chances for rain and thunderstorms in southern Utah, especially in the southwestern region.

By Wednesday, we’ll see this working its way northward and by Thursday, most of the state will be feeling the effects of the surge.

Temperatures will start to take a drop in the south as the storms will keep things a good five degrees or more under seasonal averages. Things won’t drop as drastically in the northern region — at least not until the full monsoon effect can take place. The good news with all of this is that the 6-10 Day Precipitation Potential is looking above average for the entire state.

The takeaway? Nice calm day on Monday, but things will start getting wet on Tuesday and wetter throughout the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!