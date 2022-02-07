Dry skies with gradually warming temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a good start. High pressure will continue to be the name of the game as we start this new week. This means our dry skies will continue as temperatures gradually warm.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as daytime highs today climb to near seasonal averages for most except for higher elevations in northern Utah where highs will be above average. The Wasatch Front will top out in the low to mid-40s, Logan likely climbs to near or slightly above freezing, the Wasatch Back will see highs near 40, and down south we’ll see more 40s and 50s with St. George making it to 60 degrees.

Winds will generally be light. Along with the sunshine, the haze will be more noticeable in our northern Utah valleys with the Wasatch Front, Box Elder, and Cache Counties falling into the moderate air quality range. By tomorrow, Tooele County will also fall into moderate.



Tonight will be mostly clear and calm which will lead to efficient cooling. Overnight lows will be like what we found this morning with Salt Lake City falling to 25 while St. George even drops to below freezing at 31.

Our Tuesday will be nearly a carbon copy of what we had today, just with more noticeable haze and temperatures that will run about 2-5 degrees warmer than highs today.



By Wednesday we’ll feel the influence of a weak and mostly dry system. This will help increase winds which may help keep our inversions at bay and keep temperatures in check or drop them just a bit in central and northern Utah.



Unfortunately, there won’t be a lot of moisture associated with this system, so any wet weather is unlikely. At this point, we could see some light snow in higher elevations east of I-15, but that chance is low. Past Wednesday we’re right back to sunny skies across the state with strengthening inversions as temperatures warm a little each day. By the weekend we could get close to 50 degrees in Salt Lake City!