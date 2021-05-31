Dry and sunny conditions on our Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We say goodbye to the showers and thunderstorms in Eastern and parts of Southern Utah.

The low pressure system continues to move over the Colorado-New Mexico border and a weather clearing high pressure system parks over top of us. This system will be the beginning of a warmer trend that we will see with more sun than clouds.

As for Monday, Northern Utah, Southwest Wyoming, and Eastern Nevada will be dry and under mostly sunny skies as temperatures hover around the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Central Utah is also expected to see more sun than clouds on Memorial Day with temperatures again in the mid 70s and mid 80s depending on elevation.

Last but not least, Southern Utah will be under mainly sunny to sunny skies with temperatures near the mid 70s to the mid 90s as we expect the warmest temperatures here.

Tuesday, the high pressure system looks to grab hold of our area and really crank up the temperature throughout the week.

For your full Pinpoint Weather forecast, head on over to abc4.com/weather and catch us on-air tonight for ABC4 News. We are There4You.