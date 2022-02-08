Dry, above-average temps for your Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We’ll see a repeat performance of our start to the workweek with high pressure in control and a warming trend throughout the state. The difference on Tuesday though will be a more noticeable haze in our Northern Utah valley with temperatures running two to five degrees warmer than Monday.

Utah is sitting on the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure and as a result, we’ll see dry conditions and in the Northern valleys, stagnant air. This will lead to inversion getting a grip on the Wasatch Front and NW corner of the state, and we could see moderate air quality popping up in these spots today.

By Wednesday, we could see increasing cloud cover as a result of a weak and mostly dry system. This will help increase winds which may help keep our inversions at bay and keep temperatures in check or drop them just a bit in central and northern Utah. Unfortunately, there won’t be much moisture associated with this system, so any wet weather is unlikely. At this point, we could see some light snow in higher elevations east of I-15, but that chance is low.

As we head toward Thursday and the weekend, we’re right back to sunny skies across the state with strengthening inversions as temperatures warm a little each day. Temperatures could run about eight degrees above average and flirt with the 50s by the weekend! There is a major downside to this extended forecast staying dry — snowpack will be threatened as we’ve seen lackluster precipitation so far this month.

Bottom line? A stagnant pattern will bring hazy sunshine to the north, with dry conditions and a warming trend statewide.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather and inversion with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.