Will Utah’s recent storms make a dent in the drought?

(ABC4) – Utah has recently experienced flash floods and intense rain and thunderstorms, with more storms expected ahead of Pioneer Day.
Thursday’s severe storms that ripped across the Wasatch Front left hundreds in Salt Lake County without power. Meteorologist Alana Brophy‘s tweet shows flooding that occurred in downtown Salt Lake City’s streets.
But will these storms do anything to improve Utah’s drought? Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo says Thursday’s rain won’t make much of a dent.
When the rain falls all at once, it isn’t able to absorb into the soils properly, so Utah would need multiple days of slow, steady rain in order for the grounds to take in the rain. Otherwise it will just run off into the stream and drainage areas, Cornejo explains.
When water is not absorbed, flash floods can occur. According to Cornejo’s Friday tweet, southwestern Utah may experience flash floods today.
And while the moisture the Wasatch Front received Thursday may have seemed like a lot, it was only about an inch of rain, he says.
“… our deficit would still be inches short before we even begin to break even and see improvements,” Cornejo states.