Will Utah’s recent storms make a dent in the drought?

LAKE POWELL, UT – MARCH 28: A bleached “bathtub ring” is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell on March 28, 2015 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to enter Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two biggest reservoirs of the Colorado River Basin. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Utah has recently experienced flash floods and intense rain and thunderstorms, with more storms expected ahead of Pioneer Day.

Thursday’s severe storms that ripped across the Wasatch Front left hundreds in Salt Lake County without power. Meteorologist Alana Brophy‘s tweet shows flooding that occurred in downtown Salt Lake City’s streets.

Utah Weather Forecast

Forgot my kayak for Broadway…🚣‍♀️



Severe thunderstorms have it looking like a river in downtown SLC



📸: Jared Foley @abc4utah #utwx #flood #storm pic.twitter.com/Zebxo8ZEXl — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 23, 2021

But will these storms do anything to improve Utah’s drought? Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo says Thursday’s rain won’t make much of a dent.

When the rain falls all at once, it isn’t able to absorb into the soils properly, so Utah would need multiple days of slow, steady rain in order for the grounds to take in the rain. Otherwise it will just run off into the stream and drainage areas, Cornejo explains.

When water is not absorbed, flash floods can occur. According to Cornejo’s Friday tweet, southwestern Utah may experience flash floods today.

Flash flood watch in place for southwestern #Utah once again. It begins at noon today and continues through the evening. Heads up if you're going to any of the parks. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews pic.twitter.com/0MwZoavrXF — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) July 23, 2021

And while the moisture the Wasatch Front received Thursday may have seemed like a lot, it was only about an inch of rain, he says.

“… our deficit would still be inches short before we even begin to break even and see improvements,” Cornejo states.