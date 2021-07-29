Utah governor, officials give update on state’s water plan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s governor and other state officials are preparing to give an update on the current drought conditions.

Governor Spencer Cox and others will discuss the current efforts to save water led by the Department of Natural Resources and regional water authorities.

Utahns are still urged to save water and learn about conservation plans for the state’s future.

Governor Cox will be joined by Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson; Brian Steed, executive director, Utah Department of Natural Resources; St. George Mayor Michele Randall; Bart Forsyth, general manager, Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District; Ricky Maloy, water conservation manager, Central Utah Water Conservancy District; Jon Parry, assistant general manager, Weber Basin Water Conservancy District

Carl Mackley, general manager, Box Elder Water Conservancy District; and Sen. Wayne Harper.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday. ABC4 will stream the full update in the video player above.