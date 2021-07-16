Utah governor, officials discuss drought and state agriculture

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s governor is set to discuss how the current drought is affecting the state’s farmers and ranchers regard crop yields and economics.

Officials will also discuss measures being taken by the agricultural community to conserve water.

Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, the Department of Agriculture and Food Commissioner Craig Buttars, and Tyson Roberts of Roberts Family Farms will also participate in the press conference.

The press conference will be held at 9:50 a.m. at Roberts Family Farms in Layton. ABC4 will stream the full briefing in the video player above.