The drought continues in Utah, but it’s not all bad news

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The latest drought monitor has been released today and the situation in general for Utah continues to be bad news as near 100% of the state continues to be in severe drought while 79% remains in extreme drought.

It’s not all bad news, though. Thanks to recent storms the amount of Utah included in exceptional drought, which is the most severe category, is now down to almost 0%! That is down from nearly 10% in the update from last week!

For perspective, the amount of the state included in the exceptional category 3 months ago was 21% and one year ago, nearly 69% of the state was in the exceptional drought category. There is still a LONG way to go when it comes to alleviating this ongoing drought, but at least we are making progress.

