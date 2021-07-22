Secondary water shutdown set for Davis and Weber Canal Company

President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – If you are a customer of the Davis and Weber Canal Company, heads up – extreme drought conditions are causing a secondary water shutdown.

The company says the secondary water systems will be shut off on September 1, 2021 – or sooner – if water use increases.

“Please reduce your secondary water use, limit watering to twice a week, and plan accordingly for this early shutdown (please no new landscapes),” the alert from the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company says. “Please do not create a cross-connection which will jeopardize drinking water systems.”

Attention Davis & Weber Canal Company customers: pic.twitter.com/mZdJOU1Dog — Kaysville City, Utah (@kaysvillecity) July 22, 2021

The alert, which you can read above, includes a watering schedule, which depends on what your house number ends in:

0, 1, 2, 3: Water on Monday and Thurday

4, 5, 6: Water on Tuesday and Friday

7, 8, 9: Water on Wednesday and Saturday

According to Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company, it is recommended that you water once on your scheduled day, except between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We ask for your patience as we manage an unprecedented water situation,” the alert continues. Customers are encouraged to visit the State of Utah’s website for water conservation ideas and guides, as well as the Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company website for further updates.