Riverton City to shut off secondary water irrigation system early

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Riverton City is preparing to shut down its secondary water irrigation system in less than a week.

City officials say the system will be shut down on Thursday, October 7. This comes as local canal companies have already shut down canals or will be shortly.

These canals supply Riverton City’s source for secondary water.

“We recommend shutting down automatic sprinkler systems by that date and leaving your ball valve open so your irrigation lines can drain before they freeze this winter. Ball valves will then need to be closed prior to the system starting up next spring.”

In Riverton, secondary water is available to residents from May 1 to October 15 each year.

The Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company shut off its secondary water systems in early September just over a month after warning a shutoff would occur.

In mid-September, residents in five northern Utah counties saw their secondary water get shut off about a month earlier than usual. Officials tell ABC4 the drought is to blame.

Ogden City recently issued an order addressing culinary water restrictions due to the drought.