UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing?
Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%.
Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an increase in storage, while others continue to struggle.
Strawberry Reservoir
Utah’s latest body of freshwater in Wasatch County is at a current capacity of 75.22% which is down from last year’s percentage by 0.85%.
Starvation Reservoir
Starvation, located in Utah’s Duchesne County, current capacity is 72.49%. The reservoir is up compared to last year’s August percentage of 69.11%
Deer Creek Reservoir
Deer Creek Reservoir is at a current capacity of 64.9 %. The reservoir has a greater capacity than last year’s 61.64%
Jordanelle Reservoir
The Jordanelle Reservoir is currently 70.57% full and is nearly seen an 8% increase from last year’s summer at 69.70%.
Pineview Reservoir
Weber County’s Pineview Reservoir is at a capacity of 48.99%. The reservoir has seen one of the greatest increases in capacity compared to last year’s 28.18%.
Bear Lake
The “Caribbean of the Rockies” is down from last year’s capacity at 41.66%. The lake’s capacity in August of 2021 was observed at 43.57%.
Sand Hollow Reservoir
Southern Utah’s Sand Hollow is at a current capacity of 71%. The reservoir is down 0.8% from last year.
Lake Powell
Lake Powell continues to struggle at just 25.3% of capacity. The lake’s water capacity dropped again from 2021’s 32.34%.
To see how your waterbody is doing click on the interactive map here.