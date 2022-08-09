UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing?

Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%.

Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an increase in storage, while others continue to struggle.

Strawberry Reservoir

Utah’s latest body of freshwater in Wasatch County is at a current capacity of 75.22% which is down from last year’s percentage by 0.85%.

Starvation Reservoir

Starvation, located in Utah’s Duchesne County, current capacity is 72.49%. The reservoir is up compared to last year’s August percentage of 69.11%

Deer Creek Reservoir

Deer Creek Reservoir is at a current capacity of 64.9 %. The reservoir has a greater capacity than last year’s 61.64%

Jordanelle Reservoir

The Jordanelle Reservoir is currently 70.57% full and is nearly seen an 8% increase from last year’s summer at 69.70%.

Pineview Reservoir

Weber County’s Pineview Reservoir is at a capacity of 48.99%. The reservoir has seen one of the greatest increases in capacity compared to last year’s 28.18%.

Bear Lake

The “Caribbean of the Rockies” is down from last year’s capacity at 41.66%. The lake’s capacity in August of 2021 was observed at 43.57%.

Sand Hollow Reservoir

Southern Utah’s Sand Hollow is at a current capacity of 71%. The reservoir is down 0.8% from last year.

Lake Powell

Lake Powell continues to struggle at just 25.3% of capacity. The lake’s water capacity dropped again from 2021’s 32.34%.

To see how your waterbody is doing click on the interactive map here.