Pond at Sugar House Park draining early due to low water, drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The ducks are going to have to find another place to cool off.

Salt Lake County and City officials announced on Monday that the annual draining of the Sugar House Park Pond would begin earlier than usual, attributing the move to drought conditions and concern for the birds’ health.

The pond, a popular place to feed ducks and other avian creatures, is supplied by Parley’s Creek, which is now completely dry. With no water coming in, the pond has become increasingly shallow and hot, creating a bacteria situation that may adversely affect animal health and cause avian botulism.

Officials state there has been no risk to human or pet health at the pond.