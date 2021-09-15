Ogden City issues order regarding culinary water restrictions

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City has issued an order addressing culinary water restrictions due to drought.

Ongoing drought conditions plaguing the state have already prompted secondary water systems to shut off service early to preserve water for the upcoming year. Ogden City officials anticipate the early shut-off will cause higher than the regular use of culinary water.

“The winter of 2020-2021 produced less snowpack than usual, and as a result, Ogden’s primary water source, Pineview Reservoir, has now dropped below 16% of capacity. Low spring precipitation conditions and warmer than typical summer weather have resulted in water releases from the reservoir to outpace inflow. Governor Cox issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency due to drought conditions on May 13, 2021. On June 4, the Ogden City Water Manager declared a moderate water shortage,” the city says.

Applicable provisions of Ogden’s Water Shortage Management Plan are already in force. All Ogden residents are required only to use culinary water adhering to the city’s new order:

Water from the culinary system cannot be used to irrigate lawns or drought-tolerant plants after Oct. 1

Outdoor watering is allowed two days a week

No outdoor water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Using culinary water to spot water trees, shrugs, and gardens with a garden hose is allowed until Oct. 31.

Culinary water cannot be used for routine hard surface washing of concrete or asphalt like patios, driveways, and sidewalks.

When possible, the city asks you to delay installing new landscapes until spring 2022

The use of culinary water by institutional customers for outdoor watering of landscapes serving the general public may continue through the normal irrigation period with reasonable amounts of water based on the vegetative needs of the material being irrigated. These customers include parks, golf courses, cemeteries, schools, and colleges and universities.

Violating this order can result in civil penalties, termination of water service, or Class B criminal penalties under Ogden City municipal code.

“This has been a very challenging year for water managers,” says Mayor Mike Caldwell. “We have been busy repairing pipelines and service lines this year that have saved millions and millions of gallons of water and that is something we’re proud to report. However, we still need to ask residents to do their part to conserve, so we are all proactive in helping to control our situation in the future.”