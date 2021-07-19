Magna moves to Level 2 Mandatory Water Conservation, enforces with fees

HESPERIA, CA – JULY 28: Sprinklers water the lawns of a new housing development July 28, 2005 in Hesperia, California. California’s demand for water will jump by 40 percent over the next 25 years according to a study released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California. Half of all the water used by inland homeowners, where growth is booming, goes to irrigating yards, compared to one third or less in the cooler coastal regions. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – The Magna Water District approved a move to Level Two Mandatory Water Conservation in mid June, although the District says there is no immediate threat to their water supplies.

The move makes the following changes:

No watering outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents at street addresses ending in an odd number must follow outdoor watering limitations on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Residents at street addresses ending in an even number must follow outdoor watering limitations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The change also puts in place the following enforcement procedure:

First violation – mailed written Notice of Violation and conservation information

Second violation – hand delivered Warning Letter which includes specific details of the violation and actions needed to be taken to remedy the situation, including fee information for continuing violations

Third violation – mailed notice of violation and a $25 Conservation Violation Fee

Fourth and subsequent violations- mailed notice of violation and a doubled Conservation Violation Fee of $50

Enforcement of the Level Two Mandatory Water Conservation fee began in July after a two-week noticing period. For more information about the change, visit magnawater.com.