Magna moves to Level 2 Mandatory Water Conservation, enforces with fees

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – The Magna Water District approved a move to Level Two Mandatory Water Conservation in mid June, although the District says there is no immediate threat to their water supplies.
The move makes the following changes:
- No watering outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Residents at street addresses ending in an odd number must follow outdoor watering limitations on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
- Residents at street addresses ending in an even number must follow outdoor watering limitations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The change also puts in place the following enforcement procedure:
- First violation – mailed written Notice of Violation and conservation information
- Second violation – hand delivered Warning Letter which includes specific details of the violation and actions needed to be taken to remedy the situation, including fee information for continuing violations
- Third violation – mailed notice of violation and a $25 Conservation Violation Fee
- Fourth and subsequent violations- mailed notice of violation and a doubled Conservation Violation Fee of $50
Enforcement of the Level Two Mandatory Water Conservation fee began in July after a two-week noticing period. For more information about the change, visit magnawater.com.