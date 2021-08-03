How can Salt Lake City homeowners save water amid Utah’s drought?

(ABC4) – Do you own a single family home in Salt Lake City and want to save money by making your yard more water-efficient?
Eligible single family homeowners can now apply for landscaping rebates through the Central Utah Water Conservancy District’s Localscapes and Flip Your Strip Programs, according to a social media post from Salt Lake City Green.
Localscapes rewards homeowners for front and whole-home landscaping, while Flip Your Strip gives rewards for park strip renovations with lawn removal. Rewards are determined by the amount of lawn that has been removed.
For more information and to apply to the programs, visit utahwatersavers.com.