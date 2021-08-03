How can Salt Lake City homeowners save water amid Utah’s drought?

HESPERIA, CA – JULY 28: Sprinklers water the lawns of a new housing development July 28, 2005 in Hesperia, California. California’s demand for water will jump by 40 percent over the next 25 years according to a study released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California. Half of all the water used by inland homeowners, where growth is booming, goes to irrigating yards, compared to one third or less in the cooler coastal regions. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Do you own a single family home in Salt Lake City and want to save money by making your yard more water-efficient?

Eligible single family homeowners can now apply for landscaping rebates through the Central Utah Water Conservancy District’s Localscapes and Flip Your Strip Programs, according to a social media post from Salt Lake City Green.

Localscapes rewards homeowners for front and whole-home landscaping, while Flip Your Strip gives rewards for park strip renovations with lawn removal. Rewards are determined by the amount of lawn that has been removed.

For more information and to apply to the programs, visit utahwatersavers.com.