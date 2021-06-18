Holladay bans use of personal fireworks through October

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah city is banning private fireworks amid extreme fire conditions and widespread drought.

During a Thursday meeting the Holladay City Council voted unanimously to prohibit the use of personal fireworks within city limits until October 15, 2021.

The decision comes after numerous inquiries from constituents, an advisory recommendation from the Unified Fire Authority Fire Marshal, and continued communication from the State of Utah regarding the drought situation.

Current watering restrictions across Salt Lake County are adding to the dangerous conditions existing in Holladay and abutting foothills. The recent record-setting heat wave has added to the danger.

“We’re all aware of the fires in California last year, and the tragic loss of property in Southern Oregon.

Conditions this year are ripe for not just a repeat, but perhaps worse,” says Mayor Rob Dahle. “This

should cause us all to consider safety measures we can take to mitigate any opportunity for a rogue fire

to break out. The ramifications would be disastrous.”

Other communities, like Eagle Mountain and Park City, already have firework restrictions.

The City of Holladay will host a professionally run fireworks show by a commercial vendor on Saturday,

July 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. at Holladay City Park to mark Independence Day. The Holladay City Council encourages residents to comply with the ban and support this effort to protect the community.