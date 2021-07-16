Governor Cox visits Layton farm suffering from extreme drought

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – As the extreme drought continues to affect Utah, Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson met at Roberts Family Farms in Layton to see firsthand how it is impacting farmers.

“Agriculture in Utah is in survival mode right now, we don’t have water to grow the crops,” Farmer Tyson Roberts says.

Officials say 80% of Utah’s water is used for agriculture, Roberts fears he will not be able to keep the lights on.

Right now, farmers are being advised to water crops less causing farmers to grow less and to worry about providing water to their cattle and other livestock.

Governor Cox explains that the drought will have an impact on Utah for years to come.

“Farmers and ranchers cut back on water, we are all going to feel it in the cost of food.” Governor Cox explains. “When the cost of food goes up the people that are affected more are the poor.”

Due to the ongoing drought, back in March, the governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency allowing counties and cities to issue water restriction plans.

Authorities say more farmers than ever before are applying for the several water conservation programs offered which, last year, saved billions of gallons of water.

