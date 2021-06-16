Eagle Mountain prohibits fireworks during July holidays

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County city is prohibiting fireworks on two major summer holidays.

Currently, 80% of Utah is in an exceptional drought – that is the highest drought level possible.

Governor Spencer Cox, who already announced a firework ban on state lands, discussed a possible statewide ban.

“Because it is so dry, I am pleading with you, we are working with the legislator and local governments to cut back on fireworks this year,” says Cox. Firework bans are done on the city level – to do a statewide ban would require lawmakers to be involved.

On Tuesday, the Eagle Mountain City Council approved a city-level resolution prohibiting fireworks in Eagle Mountain during July 4 and July 24 – Pioneer Day – holiday celebrations.

Open flame fires are also restricted in undeveloped areas in Eagle Mountain.

Standard pit fires in private, residential landscaped areas will continue to be allowed, according to city officials.

Eagle Mountain City is now exploring options to provide another form of entertainment during the holiday celebrations.

Earlier this month, the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands issued stage one fire restrictions for all state lands and all private lands outside of city/town borders.