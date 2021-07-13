Conserving Utah water: What about Temple Square?

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The majority of Utah is currently experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level of drought that the U.S. Drought Monitor uses in its classification system.

As of June 29, Utah is in 100% drought, 98% extreme drought, and 65% exceptional drought.

One Utah reservoir is completely dry while others are dropping to near historic low levels. Officials across Utah are calling for water conservation and even the Great Salt Lake is shrinking.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson are even calling yellow the new green, pleading residents to embrace more yellow – or even a little brown – on their lawns.

As Utahns and numerous cities do what they can to save water amid the ongoing drought and heat wave, what about one of Salt Lake City’s biggest tourist attractions?

In June, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Temple Square would begin reopening in phases. And recently, the Church announced the iconic Temple Square venue – the Tabernacle Choir – will soon reopen.

According to the Church, its Temple Square is not excluded from the calls for water conservation either.

“We have reduced water usage for Temple Square landscaping, and we are following the State’s recommendations to only water twice a week,” a Church spokesperson tells ABC4.com. “The Church has installed ‘waterwise’ irrigation systems since the early 2000s in all new facilities, and we continue to retrofit older systems. We have adjusted these and all of our watering schedules to meet state guidelines. We also continue to personally monitor the conditions on our properties.”

