Before and after satellite images show impact of Utah’s drought

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the recent rain in Utah, it is no secret the state continues to see widespread drought.

Over 98% of the West is in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Over 98% of Utah is in the exceptional drought category, the highest level recorded on the drought monitor.

Lakes and reservoirs across the region have hit alarming low levels, including the Great Salt Lake, which recently reached its lowest level ever recorded. Before-and-after satellite images here show just how much some of the West’s largest bodies of water have shrunk with this year’s drought.

You may have already seen the before-and-after images of western bodies of water, but here is a closer look at some of Utah’s lakes and how they have been affected.

Yuba Lake

Located in central Utah, Yuba Lake can be found at Yuba State Park. As of August 18, the water level is at 9% and the Painted Rocks Launch Ramp is closed due to the low levels. State park officials recently warned visitors to avoid dark sand caused by receded water along the beach.

Utah Lake

Known as Utah’s largest freshwater lake, Utah Lake can be found in the center of Utah County. The Utah DNR reports Utah Lake is currently 53% full. Researchers recently held a symposium to discuss ways to protect the lake.

Pineview Reservoir

Found in a small valley surrounded by mountains, Pineview Reservoir attracts anglers and recreators alike. Current drought conditions prompted the DWR to increase daily fishing limits at Pineview Reservoir earlier this summer.

Fish Lake

Fish Lake, also found among mountains, is popular among anglers – hence its name. The lake is part of Fishlake National Forest.

For the latest on Utah’s drought, click here.