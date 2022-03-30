SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We’re wrapping up lingering snow showers in the mountains and we’ll see a day of clearing and drier conditions statewide. An exiting storm system brought valley rain and mountain snow to much of the state, and high pressure will briefly set up Wednesday. Temperatures will remain pretty close to seasonal averages or slightly above it today.

Most valleys in northern Utah will see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front. Down south, it’ll be mainly 50s and 60s and while mountain valleys will be mainly in the 40s. St. George will again be the hot spot in the state with the low 70s returning to Washington County. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny and the wind will become breezy at times.

While high pressure briefly sets up and keeps us dry for Wednesday, it does not last too long. Another weak disturbance will bring the potential for another round of valley rain and mountain snow on Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday and the precipitation looks to be limited with a few valley showers expected and mountain snow showers possible.

That could change though, so stay with ABC4 Utah as the weak system develops. As we round out the workweek and move into the weekend, it’s back to dry skies ahead of what could be another chance for wet weather by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Bottom Line? Lingering morning showers depart quickly, with clearing skies and drier conditions.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!