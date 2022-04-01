SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We’ll enjoy quiet conditions following a storm system that exited Utah in the early morning hours with a high pressure setting up. The high pressure will bring in sunshine and dry conditions on Friday and through the weekend.

Friday temperatures will warm to slightly above average with Saturday highs climbing about 5-10 degrees above average into the upper 60s along the Wasatch Front. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 50s and low 60s for the northern half of the state, mountain valleys will be slightly cooler with upper 40s and to mid 50s, and mid 60s to low 70s expected in places like Moab, Kanab, near Lake Powell and St. George.

Saturday will bring the warmest temperatures of the week, but a weak disturbance will move through the area late Saturday into Sunday. This will be a dry cold front, but we could see increased cloud cover late Saturday through Sunday. Sunday afternoon brings the potential for Central and Southern Utah to see some valley rain and mountain snow, but it’s a few days away and still a bit fuzzy on timing and expectations.

Be sure to stay tuned and know we could see active skies return to Northern Utah early next week with some cooler temperatures.

Bottom Line? A dry close to the workweek with a warming trend ahead!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!