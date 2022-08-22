SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What a weekend we just went through! We had multiple Flash Floods across most of southern and central Utah, Summit and Wasatch Counties in the north got drenched, and we even had a tornado sighting in St. George. After a weekend like that, we all deserve a little break. And good news, we’re getting one!

The next few days in Utah will be beautiful as the moisture will be taking a little hiatus (we’ll still have the possibilities for some wet weather, but mostly in the higher elevations) and we’ll finally be seeing normal temperatures again. This will be especially great news for Utah’s national parks which seemed to be the target of much of the storms this weekend. Getting a chance to dry off is just what places like Moab could really use right now.

Monday and Tuesday should be very clear in the southern half of the state with triple digit temperatures returning to their usual hangouts. On Wednesday, we’ll start to see the return of wet weather as we’ll see some slight chances for moisture in the afternoon and evenings. This will increase over the next few days but then decrease as we reach the weekend. Models are a little mixed on this at the moment, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this and keep you up-to-date in case we have another wild weekend.

The northern section of the Beehive State should see clear sailing through the next three days until moisture catches up to them on Thursday. Friday and Saturday could see some thunderstorms before the chances die down on Sunday. But with that, we’ll see some warm days this week, with SLC getting a chance to add to its record-breaking run of 100+ degree days on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The takeaway? Warmer and drier as the workweek begins, but some moisture popping up mid-week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!