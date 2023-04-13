SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We are starting things off today with wet weather following a cold front that switched our wind direction and ushered in colder air.

Bottom line? A storm system brings a soggy start for the north, with cooler temperatures statewide.

While rain and sloppy spring snow popped up in Northern Utah during the morning commute, the biggest weather headline today is the drastic drop in temperatures. Highs in northern Utah will run roughly 15-20 degrees colder than today while southern Utah sees a drop of roughly 10-15 degrees. Highs in northern Utah will mainly range in the 30s and 40s, with Salt Lake topping out at 48, while southern Utah will drop mainly into the 50s. St. George drops from the mid-80s to around 70 today, with gusty conditions holding on at times.

The precipitation we do get won’t have major impacts on the morning commute, but it will be wet. Ground temperatures are warmer, so valley accumulation is not likely with this round of wet weather, but anything we do see won’t stick around long.

When all is said and done, the northern mountains will total anywhere from 2-8 inches while mountain valleys could see a trace to 3 inches. Most valleys will see either rain with some minor accumulations being possible, but benches and those typically colder valleys could see a couple of inches. By the afternoon and evening, the bulk of the wet weather will push into eastern Utah. Dry skies will hang on in St. George.

While we quiet down for the evening, some trailing energy behind this main system leaves a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Friday in northern Utah. Models keep this activity toward Cache Valley and around the northern Wasatch Front, but unsettled conditions are expected. High-pressure returns and that will allow temperatures to rebound through the weekend with sunshine. Saturday looks seasonal, then we’ll be back above average by Sunday with highs near 70 along the Wasatch Front.

Our warmer temperatures also accelerated snow melt and amped up flooding reports along the Wasatch Front. There is currently a flood warning in effect for Emigration Creek in the eastern half of Salt Lake City and areas downstream until this afternoon. Flood waters wreaked havoc in Salt Lake last night and sandbags are lining the streets in major counties along the Wasatch Front.

Rivers and streams will be running high, swift, and cold. Be sure to keep any kids or pets away from these areas. Enhanced runoff is expected primarily in lower elevations with the possibility for mid-elevations as well. Slot canyons, especially in southern Utah, may be inundated with runoff so be sure to avoid any backcountry hazards. To prepare yourself it is advised to clear deep snow from foundations and clear drainage paths.

Another weather hazard to note is avalanche danger. Without a warning, we have moved into the time of year in which our high sun angle does cause some concerns. Expect widespread areas of unstable wet snow prone to wet slides in the mountains and remember o avoid and stay off slopes greater than 30 degrees and avoid avalanche runout areas.

We are closely monitoring avalanche danger and flood conditions and will continue to do so and keep you posted.

