Days heat up for Fourth of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Hope you’re having a happy and safe Independence Day weekend! Heat will grip the region as we cruise through the holiday weekend with temperatures climbing to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front with a few locations making a run from triple digits.

Salt Lake could hit 100 degrees Saturday, with places like St. George, Lake Powell and Moab doing the same. Drier air will target the SW corner of the state to start the weekend, but isolated storm potential still exists for Northern, Central and Southern Utah.

We will most likely see storm development over the higher terrain, but some of those isolated storms roll into a few valleys.

As we head into the Fourth of July, we will see more sunshine and conditions heating up even more. Keep cool, keep your eyes to the skies for storm activity and have a safe and happy holiday!

Be sure to stay informed and ready for any of your adventures throughout the weekend with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You.