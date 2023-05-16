SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Over the next few days, we’ll see isolated to scattered showers and storms with daytime highs that run well above seasonal norms.

We have another unsettled day ahead with ingredients for isolated thunderstorms. An area of high pressure to our southeast is helping with our warming trend and enhancing a southwesterly flow today and over the coming days.

The positioning of the high resembles monsoon season, and the clockwise flow around this area of high-pressure funnels in low-level moisture with that SW flow. During the day, we will see significant warming and that will lead to some instability. In short, thunderstorm potential hangs in there! This will mean that from today through the middle of the workweek, we won’t see too many changes in our weather. Daytime highs will be running about 5-10° above average, so expect mainly 70s & 80s in the north for the work week and 90s in the SW corner of the state.

You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the bulk of the day, but from the afternoon into the evening, we’ll see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for wet weather will be in the high country, but valley storms are possible, especially in southwestern and south-central Utah.

These thunderstorms are capable of producing brief, heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, thunder, and lightning. While we love to get out and enjoy our Utah terrain, you must exercise caution with these storms. If you’re headed to any of the mighty 5 or any of the popular recreational areas in southern Utah it’s essential to note that while flash flooding is not probable, it’s possible. Please note, slot canyons are a particularly dangerous place to be this time of year with any threat of storms in the forecast.

Overall, tomorrow won’t bring many changes with our weather, however, a low pressure currently in the Pacific Northwest will start to work in our direction. From tomorrow into Thursday, combined with the moisture and warmth we’ll likely see a bump in coverage when it comes to showers and thunderstorms.

At this point, Thursday will bring the best chance for wet weather overall, but both days will get a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the state. Temperatures will continue to hold steady with highs remaining roughly 5-15 degrees above average.

Weather potential will drop slightly to close out the workweek and move into the weekend, however, we won’t be able to completely eliminate the chance. By the end of the weekend into next week the high pressure that will bring the slightly calmer conditions will start to break down as another system approaches from the west. This could mean another bump in wet weather potential as we stay warm.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 4 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice. The newest flood warning is for the Strawberry River near the Strawberry Reservoir. That will be in effect through Thursday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above the action stage. The Bear River near Corrine is also under an advisory as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado River near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. Due to the flooding from Thistle Creek, there is now an advisory in place until Thursday afternoon. US-89 remains closed from Fairview to Thistle Junction near the US-6 interchange.

We also have a flood watch for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam. A flood watch was also issued Monday for the Green River near Jensen in Uintah County. For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!