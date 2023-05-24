SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today brings the potential for isolated strong storms to northern Utah while southern Utah dries out slightly with warm and windy conditions.

Are you ready for another round of isolated storms? Northern and central Utah gets the chance today for active skies as moisture and energy push through our neighborhood thanks to an upper-level trough hanging out in the Great Basin. You can also expect temperatures to stay above average throughout the state.

Isolated storms will fire up through the afternoon and evening yet again. For the second day in a row, in the northwestern corner of our area, we have both a marginal risk (low-end) of excessive rainfall and severe storms.

This means that there will be potential for isolated strong to even severe storms capable of strong winds, small hail, and heavy precipitation that could result in localized flooding. We have already seen a few strong storms with a severe storm that moved over Strawberry Reservoir that produced hail.

With a lower chance for showers and storms in southern Utah, the risk for flash flooding goes to unlikely for most of our southern Utah recreation areas, but Flash Flooding remains possible for the San Rafael Swell.

Outside of any wet weather today will bring partly cloudy to partly sunny skies as daytime highs climb to roughly 5-10 degrees above seasonal norms with most reaching the 70s and 80s outside of mountain areas. St. Geroge will once again come in the warm spot with a high in the low 90s. Past sundown tonight the wet weather potential will begin to drop as we lose the instability created by the daytime heating, however, we could even see passing showers with maybe a few rumbles during the overnight with the best chance of staying in northern Utah.

The overall pattern won’t look too different over the next few days for the second half of the workweek with scattered to isolated storms, with the chance of storms hanging around for the entire workweek. This is one of those patterns where some may see multiple rounds of wet weather from today through Friday while some get very little or nothing. Regardless, stay weather aware of the potential for storms.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 4 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice. The newest warning is for the Logan River near Logan as minor flooding is expected.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado Rivers near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue through the weekend. The newest advisory is a flood advisory for the Duchesne River at Randlett until further notice as minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land along the river is expected.

A flood watch continues for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and the low Weber River near Plain City. For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not alert, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.