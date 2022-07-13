SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Critical fire conditions are in place along much of northwest Utah, specifically for the Salt Lake Desert and the Central Utah West Desert, areas west of I-15.

Red Flag Warnings were issued previously and are currently in effect for much of eastern Nevada. Very hot temperatures and dry fire fuels have left the region ripe for the rapid spread of wildfires and the threat of fires has increased today.

Fire weather is increasing along the western regions due to potential dry lightning storms and strong gusty outflow winds.

Monsoonal moisture is impacting the entire Beehive State on Wednesday, however, storms that trickle further north will have less moisture and will exacerbate the threat of lightning-caused wildfires.

Strong outflow winds and gusty microburst winds, will cause extreme fire conditions throughout the rest of the day.