SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – So far this week there has been plenty of heat and wind with an elevated fire risk, but with even drier and windier conditions ahead the fire risk will continue to increase.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be going into effect for just about all spots in Utah along and west of the I-15 corridor. This does include all the Wasatch Front. The warning goes from Friday at noon through Saturday evening at 9 PM.

During the warning, winds are expected to be sustained anywhere between 10-20 mph with gusts up to and possibly above 35mph. During the daytime hours relative humidity values may drop to 5% and will only rebound to slightly above 20% at night.

That’s very dry… Combine those factors with increasing heat and you get a critical fire risk for both Friday and Saturday. Any fire that sparks in that kind of environment will spread quickly.

Even for areas that are not included within the warning, the fire risk is still something to be mindful of as we’ll see plenty of heat and dry conditions statewide. Over the next few days avoid any burning and avoid dragging chains with your vehicle.

We’ll continue to keep you up to date on the latest developments on our fire risk both on-air and online! We are There4You!