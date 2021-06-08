Critical fire danger in play as hot, dry, and windy conditions continue this afternoon and evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Early morning clouds that kept temperatures warm over the region as winds stayed breezy have allowed for a hot, dry, and windy afternoon.

The southwest winds are increasing due to an impending cold front that arrives early Thursday morning for Utah.

Heading into the late afternoon and evening, skies will be sunny with a daytime high temperature in Salt Lake City of 91 degrees. However, the majority of the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah will be in the upper 80s.

These temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for early June. Central and Southern Utah will also remain slightly above normal with regards to temperature with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few 90s over the Arizona Strip.

With the bulk of the region expected to see sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, our fire weather remains critical. Red flag warnings are in effect through midnight Wednesday for Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front.

Southern, Central, and Eastern Utah will see their warnings expire at 10 p.m. Thursday, except extreme Southwest Utah will expire Wednesday.

Though clouds will be mainly clear throughout the region tonight, winds will stay breezy to gusty at times, especially in Northern Utah. This will help keep overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s for many, making for another mild night.

