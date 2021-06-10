Critical fire danger continues, winds to hit Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday! We have to stay fire aware today, as critical fire danger hangs on! A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for most of the state today, with the strongest Southwest winds focusing on Eastern Utah.

These gusty winds are a result of a strong, dry cold front that will cause a drastic drop in temperatures from the 90s to the 70s along the Wasatch Front.

Ahead of and behind the front, winds remain gusty, so a wind advisory has been issued for parts of Eastern Utah including the Uinta Basin, San Rafael Swell, and Castle Country.

Westerly winds could gust between 50 and 60 mph in these areas, with strong crosswinds on North-South running routes, choppy waters expected on area lakes, and the possibility of power outages. The wind advisory will be in effect until 9 PM.

Wind Advisory for Western Utah until 9 pm tonight, & new today, Eastern Utah will see a wind advisory until Thursday night. Gusty SW winds will blow dust, increase fire danger and keep temps warm in Eastern UT. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/OQy1svwDOn — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 10, 2021

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler following the front with the 70s expected along the Wasatch Front and in the central part of the state. Washington County will also see a cooler day in the mid to upper 80s.

The eastern border of the state will stay warmer with mid-80s to mid-90s from Vernal to Blanding.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the state, with the chance of some dry, isolated thunderstorms near the Utah and Idaho border.

Don’t get too comfortable to below-average temperatures, we warm right back up heading into the weekend! Enjoy the cooler conditions, winds are expected to relax by Friday.

Since fire conditions are ripe, you will want to stay tuned, you can stay up to date with our fire danger on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. Have a great day!