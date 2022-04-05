SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have a storm system grazing Northern Utah, and bringing blustery conditions to the entire state. Currently, there are multiple wind advisories in effect that include Utah County, the central mountains, the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80, the eastern Uinta Basin, NW Utah, and parts of northeast Nevada.

Downslope winds have also upgraded some advisories to High Wind Warnings in the western Uinta Basin including Duchesne, SW Wyoming, and in Castle Country. Winds will be strong out of the west with sustained winds in most spots between 20-30 mph, even for areas not within the advisories or warnings. Gusts could reach upwards of 50-60 mph. This will lead to dangerous crosswinds on North/South routes, plus blowing dust will be likely along with the potential for power outages. Most of the advisories and warnings expire this evening.

As this disturbance moves through the state, we’ll see the chance of wet weather along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning where again, it’s likely to be valley rain and mountain snow. However, with colder air moving in, there’s a chance we could see some flakes mixing in if the moisture is able to hold on long enough. The extent of the moisture will reach the central mountains, but by Wednesday afternoon the chance for wet weather will come to an end.

We’ll see cooler air lingering following this front, and while temperatures won’t be much different in Southern Utah, the northern part of the state will be cooler with the daytime high likely happening shortly after midnight. Around daybreak, we’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front and we may only rebound to the mid 40s. The winds will be from the northwest on Wednesday, so it’ll be a chilly wind.

With colder air in place, Tuesday night will feel bitterly cold for this time of year with lows near freezing along the Wasatch Front. While down south we won’t see wet weather, by Wednesday night the colder air will arrive and even Cedar City will drop to near freezing for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees below average in most spots Wednesday before warming back up Thursday into Friday with sunshine. Our next shot of wet weather may hold off until early next week.

Bottom Line? Persistent winds are expected with some early morning showers and a cooler afternoon.

