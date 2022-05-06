SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We’ve made it to the end of the workweek and will continue with an above-average trend and a mix of cloud cover. Friday won’t bring many changes compared to Thursday, with high temperatures and partly cloudy skies in the north and mostly sunny skies down south. Those daytime highs will once again climb to 5-8 degrees above average with the mid to upper 70s expected in Northern and Central Utah and 80s and 90s popping up in Southern Utah. Moab will make a run for 90, while St. George will top out with a high of 93.

The winds will increase slightly to close out the workweek with breezy conditions at times. These mild temperatures will not linger, as a cooler and more active pattern arrives for Mother’s Day weekend. A cold front will move in late Friday night resulting in temperatures steadily declining from the weekend into the early half of next week with the potential for more wet weather.

Like recent storms, wet weather will look to favor northern Utah while southern Utah will see increased winds, especially down south. We could see mountain snow showers return as well, with daytime highs hanging well below average for the bulk of next week. At this point, the best chance for wet weather looks to be Sunday into Monday. We could see a break Tuesday and another possible system bringing impacts Wednesday and into Thursday.

As these waves of moisture continue to take shape, we will pinpoint the finer details as this active pattern really starts to take shape. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Another mild day temperature wise, but clouds and winds increase ahead of weekend changes.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!