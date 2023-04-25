SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today will be another unsettled weather day as the storm system that moved in yesterday is making its way across the state. This will mean more lingering showers for northern and eastern Utah with a chance we could see a few thunderstorms in eastern Utah and southwestern Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

Showers will generally favor the high terrain, but in our valleys, we’ll mainly see rain or a wintry mix with cooler temperatures in place while mountain areas see snow. As we go from this afternoon into tonight the chance for wet weather will begin to go down as the storm system starts to pull away. Outside of any wet weather in northern and eastern Utah, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. In southwestern Utah, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

This storm has brought some decent snow to the mountains and was the final hurdle to see Alta climb over 900″ for the season! Also, all the Cottonwood resorts have now seen over 800″ this season.

With the northerly flow, daytime highs will come down by roughly 10 degrees compared to what we had yesterday. This means northern Utah will predominately see highs in the 40s and 50s with 50s and 60s generally in southern Utah. A northerly wind will make it feel a little cooler. Given the northerly flow, we’ll also have the chance for seeing some gap winds in lower Washington County.

Wet weather will clear by tonight across the state, but with the northerly flow in place, it will be turning chilly once again. High pressure will set up shop for the second half of the workweek. This will lead to dry skies and more spring-like temperatures. Daytime highs by Wednesday will return to near seasonal averages and Thursday will bring highs slightly above average.

On Friday, a system will have the potential to brush eastern Utah and could result in a few showers over the Uintas, but at this point, it looks like the system will mainly bring highs within a degree or two compared to what we get Thursday.

High pressure will continue to stay in place this weekend which will lead to a weekend with temperatures well above seasonal averages. By Sunday we could feasibly reach 80 in Salt Lake and mid-90s in St. George! While the warmth may be nice, runoff will likely increase so we’ll keep a close eye on any potential flooding concerns.

