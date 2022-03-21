SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

It was great to see the wet weather on Sunday but in the wake of that storm, we have some windy and dry conditions.

We have a high wind warning for the lower valleys of Washington County that lasts until 3 p.m. The winds will be out of the north and quite strong, blowing around 25-35 miles per hour for sustained winds with wind gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour. Given the northerly flow, gap winds will be of concern as well.

In northern Utah, winds will not be as strong, but they will be a bit of a nuisance with speeds hanging in the teens. The northerly flow will also bring in some cooler air for us, dropping many areas below average for this time of year. In northern Utah, we see temperatures hanging around the 40s, with portions of central and southern Utah ranging between the mid 40s and low 60s. There will also be a mix of sun and clouds leaning more towards the mostly sunny side.

In short, winds will pick up for the start of the workweek.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!