SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August!

Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front!

As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah thanks to the system brushing by the state. Daytime highs will run about 3-5 degrees below normal in northern Utah with most areas along the Wasatch Front topping out in the mid to upper 80s with a chance a few spots get to right around 90. For perspective, the average high in Salt Lake City on Tuesday is 95.

There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms once again, but there won’t be as many compared to what we saw on Monday. In northern Utah, the best chance looks to be during the first half of the day while in central and southern Utah, the best chance will come during the afternoon and early evening with the daytime heating. With more storm potential down south, keep in mind flash flooding will also be at least a possibility at most national parks in southern Utah.

Heading into midweek, moisture will take a little bit of a dip resulting in temperatures creeping up across the board. There will be just enough moisture for isolated storms on Wednesday, but they will generally favor the high terrain in southern Utah. For everyone else, it’ll be close to average across the board with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be a hot one as wet weather potential remains low with Salt Lake likely climbing back into the upper 90s. The higher heat looks like it may be short-lived though as another surge of monsoon moisture could be on the way by late Thursday into Friday to cool us back down and increase wet weather potential!