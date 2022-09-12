SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah.

Things will start off on Monday as we’ll see temperatures staying close to what we saw this weekend, but the southwestern portion of Utah will begin to see the wave of storms coming through. We’ll see chances for thunderstorms in areas like St. George and Cedar City, but as Tuesday hits the storms will start to make their way north and by late afternoon we will be seeing scattered thunderstorms across the state.

The movement will then be slower and we can see them hang around through Wednesday and even Thursday in northern Utah. And chances for accumulations of over half an inch could be very likely.

This is important because, in my writing, the National Weather Service has not put out any general flood warnings for Utah, but Nevada has some in place all along our border that will remain until Thursday. It is a pretty good bet that we’ll start to see them in our state sometime on Monday.

The Flash Flood potential ratings have been updated and show that by Tuesday every National Park has been given a “Probable” ranking. Please be careful if you’re planning on being in any of our parks this week. It could be a very treacherous time.

With all of this activity in the state, we’ll see temperatures drop, and pretty drastically. Southern Utah will see temps drop 10 to 15 degrees below normal during the week. The northern portion of the state will see temps at least 5 degrees below normal. Again, this is all odd after last week we were setting records for the hottest day ever.

Things look like they should be leveling off as we reach next weekend and hopefully we will be closer to the type of fall we’re all familiar with – though in Utah that means it will change again.

Bottom Line?! Wet weather brings cooler temperatures for most of the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online!