SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the workweek came to an end, we saw some nice little flashes of wet weather across the state.

There was even snow on the ground in St. George as a storm system worked its way all across southern Utah. Many locations along the south saw close to half a foot of snow and we love seeing that. Up north, the storm was a little lighter, but we still got a light dusting in the valleys and the mountains grabbed a few more inches of fresh powder.

But as the low pressure system has made its way eastward, a high pressure system has come in and that will leave us with drier conditions as we start our weekend. Just don’t confuse drier with warmer, as we will be left with a cooling northerly flow that will keep temperatures well below normal, but at least we should have the blue skies back for a little while. This won’t last for too long up north as Sunday will bring with it a quick hitting storm that could bring with it some more snow. As with most of these storms, the accumulation in the valleys should be light, but the mountains in the north and central regions could gain some nice new totals as we close out the weekend.

The storm might hang around a little bit into Monday, but we should see it clearing out and we’ll go back to remaining dry through out the state — though the cold will stay with us. There is a chance to get another system coming into the state by mid-week and we’ll be keeping our eyes on that and get you all the details as they become clearer.

Takeaway? Calm and cool Saturday across the state — chance of some snow in the north on Sunday.

