SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Weather is going to stay in a bit of a holding pattern for most of Utah this coming week with only a few little bumps along way. Across the state, we can expect to see cooler temperatures and mostly dry skies as we wait for the next round of moisture to come to us.

In northern Utah, we will see high temperatures 10 -15 degrees below normal as it will be a few days before we see anything in the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s (and even a few teens) during this stretch as there won’t be much in the way of change across the region. Thursday brings a little bump in the weather and we’re looking at a possible chance for some rain on Friday, but we’ll have to see how that plays out. One other note with the high pressure system over the state will be the sinking air that could bring back the return of inversion.

In the southern half of the state, conditions will be much the same with temperatures well below normal. Two differences will be the chance for some snow in the upper elevations around Cedar City on Sunday afternoon and a good amount of wind in the southwestern corner that will be felt Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The cold temperatures and wind could help bring about some Hard Freeze Warnings for Washington County and the national parks nearby. Nothing has been posted yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for them.

So bundle up Utah, there isn’t going to be many places to hide from the cold weather for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line? Cold end to the weekend and it doesn’t change much going into the workweek.

