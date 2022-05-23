SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

As we start off the workweek, we’ll be seeing highs anchored in the 60s for much of Utah.

Only the southernmost regions will see anything above that, though St. George will be looking at mid 80s for highs. These temperatures will put us well below the normal mid 70s we’re used to seeing this time of year. But a warming trend will start Tuesday afternoon that will move temps up quickly, with Northern Utah hitting 90s in some areas. Unfortunately, this small heatwave will soon drop off before returning to average, or slightly below, as we head into the holiday weekend.

We’ll need a lot of finger-crossing to bring on the wet weather so desperately needed in Utah. Tuesday morning holds a chance for some rain in the early hours, but by noon the skies should clear and temps will start warming up.

Late Friday and early Saturday will provide another opportunity for some light rain, and there’s a chance this could hold over until Sunday, but right now the chances are looking slight. Expect a nice but cool, Memorial Day Weekend.

In Southern Utah, we’ll be looking at mostly clear and sunny skies throughout the week with temperatures ranging a little above average. St. George has a shot to break 100 degrees on Thursday. But wind and fire alerts will be the real story. Southeastern Utah could find itself with Red Flag warnings for much of the week, so please be very careful whenever spending time outdoors and make sure vehicles are not dragging chains.

Bottom line? Cool start to the week, but we’re heading for a nice warming trend.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!