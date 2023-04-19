SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Many areas woke up to cold and breezy weather this morning, with temperatures ranging from 10-15 degrees below normal statewide. Wind chill values were in the 20s for the Wasatch Front with teens for the southwest valleys. The weather is expected to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day with breezy winds sticking around. Moisture will increase along northern Utah late tonight.

A long wave trough over the Pacific Northwest is continuing to funnel moisture and cold air into the region and there’s another risk of rain/snow showers for the valleys and light mountain snow in northern Utah tonight. The showers are expected to continue into Thursday afternoon, mainly over the higher terrain, with spotty valley rain showers.

Temperatures will remain well below normal values for this time of year in northern Utah while southern Utah will see gradual warming.

Temperatures will begin to warm up statewide by Friday, with models hinting at another shot of light showers for the region. Not all forecasts agree with the timing of moisture on Friday as some push moisture into early Saturday morning. Either way, a mildly active pattern will remain over the region into the early parts of the weekend.

The weekend is expected to bring drier and warmer weather to all areas, with near-season-high temperatures. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected in northern Utah with mainly sunshine for St. George. Another round of showers is looking likely in the extended forecast for the first half of next week.

