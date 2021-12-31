Cold temperatures to kick off the New Year in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy New Year’s Eve, Utah!

It sure was a messy start to the day with widespread wet weather across the state. As we move through the afternoon, the chance for snow will gradually diminish in northern Utah, however, along the Wasatch Front south and east of the Great Salt Lake, we’ll keep a chance for some snow through tonight as some lake effect may develop.

Meanwhile, for central and southern Utah, snow will take longer to move away so we’ll keep a high chance through this afternoon before gradually going down Friday night. In southern Utah in lower areas like St. George, times of rain are likely.

For our mountains, snow is likely to linger through tonight and possibly may last into Saturday afternoon, mainly for northern Utah. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday for most with 20s and 30s for northern Utah and 30s and 40s for southern Utah.

Given the recent snow in the mountains, Friday presents high avalanche danger for just about all of our mountains. There is an avalanche warning in effect until 6 AM. Avoid the backcountry and slopes above 30 degrees.

With the chance for wet weather going down tonight for most, New Year’s celebrations are looking dry, however, it is going to be COLD. As this system bringing in the wet weather moves away, it will drag in much colder air behind it. For Friday night, we will see the temperature drop to the teens along the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back, and even 20s down in St. George. With a breezy northwesterly wind, it will feel even colder.

For New Year’s Day, other than a slight chance for snow in our mountains, we’ll be looking at a day with sunshine and cold temperatures continuing across the board. Highs will range below average with areas like Park City stuck in the teens, Salt Lake City will only manage a high of 23, and southern Utah in lower elevations will only climb to the 30s.

We’ll turn even colder tomorrow night than we will tonight meaning single-digit lows will be possible along the Wasatch Front. As we round out the weekend and move into early next week temperatures will moderate, however, Sunday and Monday likely bring northern valley inversion haze. It doesn’t look to stick around too long as another system looks to bring mainly northern Utah another chance for wet weather.

The takeaway? The chance for wet weather goes down tonight but it will be turning frigidly cold!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. We are There4You!