SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! After a bitterly cold start to the day, we’ll continue with the winter chill. Daytime highs will continue to run between 10-20 degrees below averages with highs only being slightly warmer than what we found yesterday.

While the winds will be a little lighter wind chills will make most spots feel about 5-10 degrees colder than the daytime highs. That means while the Wasatch Front will be in the upper 20s and low 30s it will feel like the low 20s and even St. George will feel like 30s rather than the high in the low 40s.

With the storm, the last couple of days now to our east, central and southern Utah will be able to dig out from some impressive snow totals under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. In northern Utah, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

This is due to a weak disturbance that will be moving in from Idaho. This storm won’t have the same intensity compared to our last storm, but there will be a chance for additional snow, mainly in northern Utah with the potential some snow may make its way down to the I-70 corridor in the higher elevations.

The chance for snow will increase first in the higher elevations in northern Utah with areas like the northern Wasatch Mountains seeing snow around midday. As we go through the afternoon into tonight the chance will then extend in our valleys. This could lead to some impacts on both the Thursday evening commute and the Friday morning commute. By Friday afternoon high pressure will look to build in to bring us dry skies for the weekend.

In terms of totals the Wasatch Front may receive anywhere from a trace-3″, other northern valleys will see a trace-2″, mountain valleys could pick up between 1-3″, and our northern mountains including the Uinta’s will get anywhere from 2-6″. The reason the Wasatch Front indicates potential for higher totals compared to other northern valleys is due to the potential for additional lake effect snow. If we get bands that do set up, there is also potential for isolated areas along the Wasatch Front to do better than 3″.

As for temperatures, we will continue to run quite a bit below average Friday, and even with more abundant sunshine on Saturday, thanks to high pressure settling in it will continue to be frigid at night and cold during the day. By Sunday temperatures will start to resemble seasonal averages and by Tuesday could climb to above average in spots as skies remain mostly dry.

The takeaway? Winter keeps its grip on Utah as another disturbance brings the chance for additional snow in northern Utah

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!