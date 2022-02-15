Cold front moves in with possible wet weather on horizon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

A cold front tracked into the state overnight and we are seeing some weather pattern changes as a result. This storm system is a splitting one, meaning we won’t get as much impact when it comes to moisture, but there’s high confidence in a temperature dip, gusty canyon winds in the Southern part of the state, and the chance of some wet weather.

Weather models still don’t agree on what will happen, but most likely, the cold front fizzles, meaning rain/snow chances will be more limited through the day tomorrow. Models like the western side of the state show a little more precipitation chances, but generally speaking, valleys are looking to see between a trace to two inches, while mountains will fall into the 2-6 inch range.

Confidence is high that colder air will be pushing in with highs ranging about 5-15 degrees cooler than the warmth we saw for Valentine’s Day. With the cold front sweeping through the state, Southern Utah will see increased gusty winds. With winds coming from the North, there’s a chance of enhanced canyon winds in our higher elevations and in areas prone to gusty winds in Washington County. We have another weak disturbance, or a second piece of energy moving through Wednesday, so there’s a better chance we’ll see a few scattered snow showers.

While Wednesday skies will be unsettled, heading into Thursday, high pressure settles in with dry conditions yet again. Thursday looks to be close to if not a little below seasonal when it comes to temperatures, but a warming trend follows for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Salt Lake City, but into early next week, models are hinting at the potential for another storm system. We would love to see another storm and the pattern allowing for storms to show up more regularly.

Bottom line? We temporarily break down the ridge of high pressure, with a front ushering in cooler air, increased winds and the chance of some rain and snow!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!