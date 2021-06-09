Cold front arrives with whipping winds and cooler temperatures, but fire danger remains high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record continues this afternoon and evening: critical fire weather.

A potent cold front is set to swing through during the day on Thursday but, ahead of the front, increasingly gusty south to southwest winds will ramp up through the late evening hours tonight.

The strongest winds are expected over Western Utah and Eastern Nevada, with sustained winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

Due to the strong winds, a wind advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. for the West Deserts, West Central Utah, a portion of Southwestern Utah and much of Eastern Nevada.

With how dry it has been, blowing dust is possible throughout western Utah later today along with the potential for a few power outages.

Temperatures throughout the region will reach the mid to upper 80s with much of the Wasatch Front in the lower 90s as well as parts of Southern Utah. Sunshine will mix in with clouds through late afternoon before additional clearing occurs overnight.

Thankfully, the front will allow for cooler overnight lows, but the southerly winds will continue to be gusty, making it difficult for firefighting.

