SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hopefully, your workweek is off to a good start! After a frigid start to the day, it’s going to be a cold and breezy day across the state. While winds will gradually ease from this afternoon into tonight, we could still see some strong winds in spots, especially in lower Washington County where there’s a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 p.m. Canyon wind gusts up to 60mph will be possible during the duration of the warning. We’ve seen multiple gusts around that speed in Hurricane through the first half of the day.

Most of Utah will see dry skies today, but scattered snow showers will be possible in the southeastern portion of the state through the afternoon and the Winter Weather Advisory for the Abajos and La Sal mountains are in effect through 5 p.m. For the rest of the state, we’ll get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 20s and 30s for most while places like St. George and Bluff sneak into the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will turn frigid again tonight and we’ll see increasing clouds as a weak system moves in. This system won’t provide much in the way of any wet weather, but a few light snow showers will be at least a possibility through the first half of the day tomorrow and will mainly favor the high terrain. Along with the clouds, some patchy fog will be possible overnight tonight and early tomorrow. By the afternoon most will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with similar daytime highs compared to today.

Don’t expect many changes temperature-wise midweek, however, a system with a little more energy will bring us a better chance for scattered snow showers in northern and central Utah on Wednesday. At this point, this system doesn’t look like it will be significant, but it could result in some minor valley accumulations and maybe more than a couple of inches for our mountains.

Our string of cold days will continue to end the workweek with low wet weather potential. We’re likely to see some changes by the weekend though as temperatures warm up closer to our seasonal averages while our chance for wet weather begins to increase. We could see even more active weather into next week.

The takeaway? A cold and windy start to the week with more frigid temperatures ahead!