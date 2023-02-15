SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek! We’re still going to feel the influence of our Valentine’s Day storm today, especially in the southern and eastern portions of the state.

The Winter Weather Advisories and warnings will continue through the afternoon, but the trend will be wet weather gradually clearing from west to east with snow lingering in the mountains possibly into this evening before skies go completely dry by tonight. While we’re past seeing the bulk of our accumulations, any additional snow will lead to very slippery conditions and blowing snow could make it even worse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather has come to an end, and we’ll see more sunshine break through. Across the state, it’s going to be a cold and breezy day. The strongest winds are likely to be found in the eastern Uinta Basin where a high wind warning is in effect through this afternoon as gusts could reach 65 mph.

In lower Washington County, the eastern Uintas, Daggett County, and western portions of Juab and Millard Counties, we have wind advisories in effect as winds could gust up to 55 mph. Within these warnings and advisories, power outages will be possible along with potentially blowing snow.

When it comes to temperatures, highs will range about 10-15 degrees below average in most spots and the breezy conditions will make it feel another 5-10 degrees colder. In northern Utah, we’ll mainly see 20s while southern Utah will see 20s and 30s with only the lower elevations down south getting into the low 40s like St. George.

Tonight will turn frigid once again, and even though winds won’t be as strong, we’ll still have some dangerous wind chills in spots. Another wind chill warning will go into effect for Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Park through 9 a.m. Thursday. Wind chill values could drop as low as -15 to -25 in the parks and with blowing snow, it’s best to stay out of the elements tonight in the parks.

Thursday will be another chilly day, but temperatures will come up slightly, and we’ll also get more sunshine thanks to the high-pressure settling in. The trend into the weekend will be calm skies and gradually moderating temperatures and by Saturday we should be close to our seasonal averages. Skies look to stay mostly dry through the weekend, but from President’s Day on Monday into next week we could be moving into another active period. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Very cold, below-average temperatures and wind chill values today as we dry out statewide.